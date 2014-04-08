3rd Annual 48 Hour Film Slam!

CATV & White River Indie Films have collaborated to put on our Third Annual 48 Hour Film Slam Competition!

This exciting competition pits team against team in a hair-raising bid to make the best short film in… 48 hours! The freshly minted movies are then rushed to WRIF and screened on Sunday at 7:00 before a live audience and professional judges. Generous CASH prizes will be awarded to the BEST FILMS made by Middle School Teams/High School Teams/College & Adult Teams. Plus WRIF will be offering a special prize for the best film made in White River Junction on the secret theme!

Choose between documentary or narrative style for your project! All films must be between 4-6 minutes long and include elements announced at the kick off meeting at the CATV studio on April 25th. The premiere and awards ceremony will take place Sunday, April 27th at the Hotel Coolidge as part of the White River Indie Film Festival!

WRIF Prize for the BEST FILM made in and about WHITE RIVER JUNCTION: $500

CATV/WRIF Film Slam Cash Prize for BEST FILM made by College Students and Adults: $500

CATV/WRIF Film Slam Cash Prize for BEST FILM made by High School students: $250

CATV/WRIF Film Slam Cash Prize for BEST FILM made by Middle School students: $200

And, yes, teams can win both the WRIF prize AND the prize for their age category – as long as the judges decide that’s the way to go!

Please fill out the Film Slam registration form in full and return to CATV with payment included. We will send you a confirmation email when your team’s registration has been received and processed. You can also register online here.

CATV 8/10

83 N. Main Street, Suite 142

White River Jct., VT 05001