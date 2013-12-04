Holiday Video Workshop for Kids

Like it or not, the holidays are right around the corner! Plan ahead for running out to get those last minute purchases (you know it’ll happen!) and sign your kids up for CATV’s Holiday Video Workshop!

Drop your child off at CATV between 9 and 10 AM on Saturday, December 21st for a fun filled day of video-making! Kids will create a fun holiday music video to show off to family and friends at your holiday get together and you will get some time to shop (or do whatever else you’d like to do) in peace!

Our Holiday Video Workshop is FREE! Consider it our gift to you. All we ask is for you to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for The Haven

Space is limited and will only be open to the first 15 students who sign up. Students must be in 5th to 8th grade and must have completed at least one Video Camp session.

Registration will close on December 10th. Sign up now!