Wine Tasting Fundraiser

Help CATV Complete and Promote the Norwich Schoolhouse Documentary!

Wednesday, February 26, 2014, 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Norwich Inn.

Dan & Whits and Norwich Inn will host a wine-tasting fundraiser in support of the Norwich Schoolhouse documentary project, a collaboration between CATV, Historic New England, the Beaver Meadow Schoolhouse Association, the Root District Game Club and the Norwich Historical Society.

Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance and Dan & Whit’s or $20 if purchased at the door, with $6 from each ticket sold supporting the documentary. For each bottle of wine purchased at the event, $1 will be donated to this project.

Contact Dan at Dan And Whits to purchase tickets: (802) 649-1950/dan@danandwhits.com